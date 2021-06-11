Tributes have poured in online to a 17-year-old who died after a battle with a heart condition.

Alex, also known as “Kipsta” on his social media channels, passed away following a seven-hour operation, but “his heart couldn’t take it anymore” and “he was too week to survive,” his sister said.

Posting on his Twitter account, she wrote: “Heaven gained another angel he was my rock my everything . RIP Alex.”

She also shared a sweet photo of her and her brother along with the moving tweet.

The teenager was known for updating followers on his condition, regularly filming and posting from his hospital bed via Facebook and his YouTube channel.

As an avid football fan, his YouTube videos consisted of live streams watching his favourite team Manchester United play.

He also shared experiences of his health struggles with positivity good humour, such as in his clip: “25 Things you can ask for whilst you’re staying in a Hospital (NHS).”

The teen received an outpouring of support from the football community and set up a GoFundMe page after Alex’s mum had to quit her job in order to support him.

“Kipsta has had heart failure which has gotten worse over the years to the point where he’s had to come into hospital where he’ll be living until he gets a heart transplant,” a statement on the site reads.

“However, first he has to get fit for the transplant surgery.”

“With money being an obvious worry, Kipsta needs our help. It has taken a long time to convince him to set this up due to his humility but with the situation worsening, he needs our help.”

Since creating the page, the GoFundMe has reached its fundraising goal of £10,000.

(GoFundMe)

After his sister posted the tragic news of his deaths, Alex’s supporters shared their grief and celebrated him as “one of the nicest guys”.

Some well-wishers also urged people to go and subscribe to his YouTube channel - which now has over 10,000 subscribers and growing.

Overwhelmed by response, his sister thanked those for their touching messages.

Rest in peace, Alex.