Elon Musk told to explain himself after Alexei Navalny's wife has account suspended

Twitter/X users are calling on Elon Musk to explain the decision behind suspending the account of Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya.

Yulia set up an account on Monday (February 19) after Navalny’s death was announced.

However, it was suspended on Tuesday, with no explanation given, before it was reinstated shortly afterwards with all of the posts still visible.

Since setting up the account, Yulia has committed herself to holding Russian president Vladimir Putin to account.

Yulia Navalnaya set up the account following the death of her husband Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Navalny, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship in Russia, died in prison aged just 47 last week.

An organisation he set up, called the Anti-Corruption Foundation, was among the users on Twitter/X questioning Elon Musk on the decision to suspend the account.

“Hey Elon Musk! Please explain exactly which rules were violated by @yulia_navalnaya,” it wrote.

Many more including the likes of Piers Morgan also questioned the decision





The account was temporarily replaced with a message that explained it had been suspended because it had broken the site’s rules. It links out to a page that claims the rules are intended to allow “all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely”.

