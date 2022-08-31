Part of Interstate 55 in Memphis, Tennessee, was forced to close on Tuesday evening (30 August) after a tractor-trailer crash caused alfredo sauce to pour out into the road.



But the mishap has caused some people's mouths to water.

According to Fox8, the wreck was reported shortly before 5pm local time, and traffic video footage from the Tennessee Department of Transportation showed the white sauce covering the three northbound lanes of the interstate.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One person on Twitter wrote: "Damn, I hope nobody pasta way…"



"I'll bet the cleanup will cost a pretty penne," another added.

A third wrote: "Hey boss, I might be late today

"I almost crashed my car on the Alfredo slip and slide on the highway."

Someone else is looking for a nice piece of bread to dip into the sauce and added: "Get me the biggest breadstick u have."

Check out other reactions below.













No injuries were reported in the crash, and authorities have not said how long it's going to take to clean up the spill or what the cause was.

This wasn't the only saucy road accident to occur on a major road this week.

Road crews mopped up a tomato sauce spill along Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, on Monday (29 August).

This was due to a big-rig semi-trailer truck, which was jackknifed in a crash. Three people were injured.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

