An alpaca riding shotgun around Scotland could end up becoming an unexpected celebrity.

Over the past couple of months, the alpaca has been sighted on numerous ridealongs, with this latest one capturing the attention of police.

Now police officers are going to find plenty of weird and wonderful things during traffic stops - but an alpaca?

Earlier this week, when a traffic officer stopped a car, he was met with the travelling alpaca peering out of the window.

The furry creature appeared inquisitive as to what the problem was when the black estate car it was travelling in was stopped on the A84, Craigforth, Stirling, on Monday (June 6).







Police officers took a photo with the Alpaca Matthew Newby SWNS

Cops were looking for vehicle defects but were charmed by the friendly alpaca and posed for a picture instead.

The roadside check was to find vehicle defects but turned up some 'unusual passengers' as well.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Officers engaged with the driver and as no defects were found he went on his way."

The alpaca was not the driver - and in fact, has been spotted before.

The Alpaca was also spotted in Airdrie Kirsty Shilliday

In March, one driver spotted the black car in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, and was taken aback by an alpaca peeking its large neck out of the car to take a look around the high-street while waiting for the lights to change (the driver, not the alpaca).

Where will our wandering alpaca turn up next? On this evidence we'll expect another sighting in September.

