Adrenaline junkies are distraught to discover Alton Towers will be closing one of its legendary rides until 2024.

In a post to their social media channels, the theme park announced: "By order of the Phalanx. Nemesis is closing. You have until November 6 to ride. Please make your way to Alton Towers Resort in an orderly fashion."

The famous theme park in Staffordshire said the ride would be closed for an "exciting revamp", with planning documents submitted earlier this year revealing maintenance work to be carried out on the rollercoaster. This includes large sections of the tracks being replaced ahead of its 30th anniversary.

Details of the transformation are being kept under wraps for now, with more information to be revealed nearer the time.

Dozens of thrillseekers flocked to Twitter in a state of panic, with one saying: "I was there the weekend it opened...Alton Towers, please just don't...all my favourite childhood memories are there and always will be. I was only there last month too."

Luckily, another user was on-hand to reaffirm: "Nothing is replacing Nemesis; it’s having refurbishments which will last all year next year, will reopen in 2024."

Nemesis cost £10 million and was crowned Europe's first inverted rollercoaster when it opened in 1994. Riders experience 3.5 G-force as they race past the rocks and rivers of the theme park’s Forbidden Valley at speeds of up to 50mph.

Kate McBirnie, head of product excellence at Alton Towers Resort, said: "The legendary rollercoaster is loved by thrillseekers across the UK and beyond, and we want to give fans of the ride the opportunity to experience Nemesis in its current form before it closes on November 6."

