YouTuber bought a $39k tiny house on Amazon but there's one major problem with it

A YouTuber who bought a $39,000 house on Amazon found there’s one pretty major problem with it.

With the housing crisis pricing many people out of owning their own property, it’s little wonder some people are turning to so-called “ tiny homes ” for a place to call their own.

YouTuber Nathan Graham, from the channel Unspeakable, purchased a fold-out house from the online retailer Amazon for $39k.

In a video, the “expandable” prefab house arrived at the location boxed in cardboard bearing the familiar Amazon arrow logo.

Graham and a group of friends went about setting the place up. One described it as “kind of small” before they realised they had to unfold it, creating an impressive amount of space that included a kitchen, a separate bathroom and several windows.

“We just built a house from Amazon. I was kind of worried that we were going to get scammed buying this thing because it had zero reviews," he said.

The group also bought everything they needed to live inside, explaining: “We’re going to see if it’s possible to fully live your entire life off only Amazon.”

However, they soon ran into a problem when trying to plug in the fridge, as they realised the house doesn’t come wired for electricals.

“I’m trying to find somewhere to plug in the fridge, but there are no electrical outlets,” Graham said.

It turns out the YouTuber hadn’t read a pretty integral part of the product description, which read: “Reminder: Mobile Prefab House is not wired. Please hire an electrician for American standard wiring. Stay safe!”

Luckily, Graham had purchased a generator that was able to power their electricals, like the fridge and an 80-inch television.

Amazon also notes that the house does not come with a water source or sewer and drainage connections, and it is up to the customer to provide this.

