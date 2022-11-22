Channel 4 mocks buy-to-let landlord during interview in the most subtle way

Channel 4 News subtly mocked a landlord who appeared during a report on the 'struggles' landlords are facing amid the cost of living crisis.

There's been speculation around whether landlords are using the opportunity to snap up properties just to rent out, while competition is fierce.

However, landlord, Sebastian Gerrard, spoke about how people think "landlords are cashing in on rents going up" and complained of higher mortgage rates - while the camera expertly zoomed in on his huge home and car collection, including a Lamborghini and a Range Rover.

Brutal.

