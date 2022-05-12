A tasteless joke soon backfired when an Aussie bakery 'sent' Amber Heard, 36, a severed finger cake accompanied with a vodka bottle.



The prank comes after Johnny Depp, 58, took to the stand and recounted his "grotesque" finger injury. On the sixth day of his $50 million (£38.2 million) defamation trial against his ex-wife, Depp detailed a 2015 trip to Australia. He alleged that Heard "hurled" a bottle at him, which resulted in the tip of his finger being sliced off.

Depp told the court that he was "probably the closest I've ever been" to having a nervous breakdown and recalled how his hand was left looking "like Vesuvius" as blood poured out.

In the viral TikTok that garnered over half a million views, Dessert Boxes shared the questionable contents with a text overlay: "We're sending Amber Heard a box!"

Inside lay a hand-shaped cake as they explained, "we cut off the finger with a vodka bottle," noting they "will throw that in for her too."

They joked that they kept the severed chunk of cake aside "to send to Johnny Depp."

The stunt went down like a lead balloon, with hundreds of comments slamming the bakery for its "tone deaf" clip.

One urged them to "read the room" – but it was too late.

Another spoke on behalf of most fellow viewers, saying: "No one's laughing."

"Where’s the funny? I can’t find it. Can someone help," a third user commented, while another concluded: "POV: how to go out of business."





Heard began her testimony on 4 May and called the trial the most “painful” thing she’s ever gone through.



The Aquaman actress described the early days of their relationship as "beautiful and strange" and declared how she had “fallen head over heels in love” with Depp.

Heard described multiple incidents in which the actor had allegedly been verbally and physically abusive towards her. This includes a "cavity search" for cocaine and threatening to break a woman's wrist for leaning on her.

Depp has consistently denied the allegation that he has been abusive.

The trial is expected to last around six weeks.



Indy100 reached out to Dessert Boxes for comment.

