Supermodel David Gandy slams Andrew Tate's 'immature' ideas of masculinity

Supermodel David Gandy has spoken out against the "immature" and "disruptive" narrative of masculinity from the likes of Andrew Tate, arguing that young boys need better role models.

Gandy, 45, is a British model best known for his breakout role in the 2007 Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue campaign. He has since fronted campaigns for brands including Hugo Boss, Carolina Herrera and Massimo Dutti, cementing his status as one of the world’s highest-paid male models.

In 2021, he launched his own fashion label, David Gandy Wellwear, and he is now backing the Centre for Social Justice’s Lost Boys campaign, which highlights the pressures and challenges facing boys and young men today.

Appearing on BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Gandy remarked: "There’s not enough narrative about good men."

"When you’ve got unregulated information and the form of, should we say, people like Andrew Tate who are sort of pushing a very immature, I would say, and disruptive idea of masculinity on to vulnerable young men, then that’s where the problem holds," he said.

Gandy explained that one reason he joined the campaign stemmed from his own experience of being asked to define masculinity in interviews – a question he found "strange" because the concept is "quite broad".

"There’s not sort of one thing that fits all, and a lot of the information, like Andrew Tate and a lot of other people in there, is pushing this very extreme form of masculinity, wrong form, and there’s not enough good examples out there of good, kind men and things they do," he added.

Getty Images

During the interview, Gandy also lifted the lid on his beef with Peppa Pig's dad, following up on comments he previously made to The Times.

"Peppa Pig is an example […], from a man’s point of view, you’re saying well actually, why are we – why are my children reading this book and the dad is a useless fool,'" he told Kuenssberg.

In the battle for modern masculinity, it seems even Daddy Pig isn’t safe.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.