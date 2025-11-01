Who is Andrew Tate fighting in his first Misfits Boxing match as ‘new CEO’?

Andrew Tate - the influencer and former professional kickboxer - is returning to his roots in combat sports, as he’s announced he’ll be boxing at the next Misfits Boxing event in Dubai, in his new position as CEO of the company.

Tate, 38, last fought in 2020 and has a record of 76 wins (32 of these being knockouts), nine losses and one draw.

His new appointment comes as he faces a civil case, brought by four women, in the UK’s High Court in June next year.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said last month that the test to bring criminal charges against Tate in this case – concerning evidence from Hertfordshire constabulary - was not met.

Separately, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised 10 charges against Tate – including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain – in May, in relation to three alleged victims and evidence from Bedfordshire Police.

Tate denies all allegations against him.

What is Misfits Boxing?

YouTuber, musician and boxer KSI (real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji) partnered with his manager Mams Taylor, alongside Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, to launch the boxing promoter, with its first event being KSI’s scheduled fight against Alex Wassabi in August 2022.

Wassabi later pulled out of the fight due to a concussion.

As part of the set-up of the company, Taylor became co-president and KSI was appointed CEO, but that appears to have changed, following an announcement on social media on Thursday.

Andrew Tate ‘replaces’ KSI as CEO of Misfits Boxing

In a video posted to social media, Taylor said: “I had a board meeting earlier this morning, and KSI, you are no longer the CEO of Misfits Boxing. You have been relinquished of your duties as CEO.

“We need a new CEO. A CEO who is going to dedicate their life to this brand, a CEO who is going to fight for this brand in the ring, out the ring.”

The video then cut to a clip of Tate smoking a cigar, before saying: “I wouldn’t say it’s a hostile takeover, but it was certainly planned. And Mams and I are going to be working together to finally put Misfits where it belongs on the world stage."

What has been KSI’s reaction?

KSI hasn’t exactly reacted well to his supposed ‘ousting’, writing in a series of posts on Twitter/X that he "legit cba”.

He said: “This year people are trying to test me fr [for real]. WHAT THE ACTUAL F*** IS GOING ON? This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Let’s make ANDREW TATE THE CEO OF MISFITS?!? ARE YOU F***ING SERIOUS?!?

“F*** mams. Bro has been focused on misfits rather than managing me lol. And you decide to do this s***.”

Who is Andrew Tate fighting?

In the same video responding to his appointment as CEO, Tate said: “If I’m gonna fight – I mean, it’s been a while, but I’m gonna train and get in there – I may as well do it for a belt, and if it’s gonna be for a belt, then it may as well be for the biggest one.

“So I, as CEO, order a mandatory title defence for the heavyweight Misfits belt, between myself – Andrew ‘The Top G, King Cobra’ Tate – against Chase DeMoor.

“You don’t have a chance, and you don’t have a choice, Chase. You have to do it, it is mandatory.”

DeMoor responded to the callout with a video of his own, accompanied with the caption: “Firstly, Nobody orders me to do anything. Secondly, Mandatory or not you are absolutely right @Cobratate Everyone does have a plan until they get punched in the face.

“The thing is, my plan is to get punched in the face… then I’m going to beat TF outta you. What happens, when you send a Cobra to a Goat.”

When is the fight, and where can I watch it?

Misfits has not yet released streaming or event details for the Dubai bout, other than it being called ‘The Fight Before Christmas’ and taking place on 20 December.

Anyone interested in the event is being encouraged to sign up to alerts via ‘Misfits Unlocked’.

KSI fans share ‘scripted’ theory as they remain unconvinced

However, KSI’s fanbase is sceptical of the content creator’s reaction to his sudden ‘ousting’, and have since questioned whether the reaction is legitimate.

“Nobody above the age of 6 is believing this,” replied one Twitter/X user.

Another responded: “Nobody is falling for this wwe a** storyline bruh”:

“Put the script down unc,” wrote a third:

KSI went on to add he would not be going to Dubai to watch the Misfits event.

“Hopefully Chase knocks Tate out,” he said.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.