Andrew Tate supports Russell Brand as comedian denies ‘very serious allegations’

Andrew Tate has sent a message of support to Russell Brand after the comedian denied “very serious allegations” made against him in a recent YouTube video.

The self-proclaimed misogynist and controversial influencer responded after Brand posted a clip telling viewers he "absolutely refute[s]" the allegations made towards him ahead of two media outlets apparently planning to reveal claims later today (September 16).

Brand also said in the clip that while he was "very promiscuous" in the past, the relationships were "always consensual".

Brand said in the clip: "Now, this isn't the usual type of video we make on this channel where we critique, attack and undermine the news in all its corruption because in this story, I am the news."

He went on to say that he has received "two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email". One allegedly coming from a "mainstream media TV company" and the other "from a newspaper". He went on to describe the allegations put against him as "extremely egregious and aggressive attacks".

Tate posted an image of a knight preparing for battle with the caption: “On my way to fight the crazy b**** allegations.”

He added the words “Welcome to the club” before tagging Brand.

Tate also responded to the video posted by Brand, calling it a “Matrix attack”.

Tate, is currently charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. He will stand trial on these charges in Romania.

