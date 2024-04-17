Popular YouTuber and die-hard Chelsea fan 'Angry Rantman' reportedly dies aged 27

Angry Rantman, a popular YouTuber and die-hard Chelsea fan, has died at the age of 27 according to reports and posts on social media.

Abhradeep Saha reportedly died on April 16 after having surgery last month with his health deteriorating after that.

According to YouTube community posts from his channel, Abhradeep had surgery which "went well" but there were some "complications".

Soon after that, a follow-up post said he had "major surgery, still in the ICU recovery" adding "let's hope for the best".

But then the most recent health update said: "He is in a really critical situation with life saving support system, pray for a faster recovery."

While there is no official confirmation or statement from the family at this time, it's understood these complications are why Abhradeep died.

It's understood he had open heart surgery with social media posts claiming he had multiple organ failure.

Abhradeep is reported to have been born in Kolkata, India on February 19 1996.

He started his YouTube channel in August 2017 with his first video called “Why I Will Not Watch Annabelle Movie!!!!!!”

Abhradeep said he was too scared to see any more horror films after watching The Conjuring.

He went viral in 2019 after posting an X-rated rant after Chelsea lost 6-0 at Manchester City, in which he claimed the players had "no passion" and was well-known for his rants about football and cinema.

Abhradeep's YouTube account has 482k subscribers and with 121k followers on Instagram at the time of writing.



Social media users have been paying tribute to him online.





































