Ant and Dec break silence over chaotic I'm a Celeb South Africa final

Ant and Dec have finally spoken out about the explosive I'm a Celebrity South Africa live final, which ended in a heated clash between contestants.

Last week, the hosts sat down with the celebs, where tensions were at an all-time high.

It all started when Jimmy Bullard described Adam Thomas' treatment towards him as "abusive, aggressive and intimidating", while David Haye accused ITV of editing the footage to make Thomas look like a "victim".

Bullard also claimed Thomas dropped "C-bombs" which didn’t make it to air, before asking hosts Ant and Dec for their view, pointing out they had "front row seats".

Ant hit back: "No, it wasn’t, I was there."

Thomas said he took "full responsibility" and had "nothing but love for Jimmy," but Haye quickly interjected: "You’ve got a funny way of showing it."

Well now, Ant and Dec have addressed the chaotic episode in their podcast Hanging Out with Ant & Dec.

"If you didn't see it, I bet you read about it," Ant joked in the preview for the Thursday show.





@antanddec Watch the full episode of Hanging Out With Ant & Dec tomorrow on @Belta Box or listen on @Spotify👀





"It was quite the night," Dec shared, as Ant called it a "weird night of TV".

Dec then said: "The first question was to Jimmy about why did you call I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here" with Ant adding: "On the night I said I disagreed with it."

Dec shared: "He had a bit of a bee in his bonnet and wanted to get that off his chest."

The hosts also revealed that two of the contestants, Gemma Collins and Adam Thomas, had left the I'm a Celeb All Stars WhatsApp group.

Fans took no time in flooding the comments with support as they gear up for the full ep to drop later today.

"You handled it so well," Jedward penned, as another quipped: "Ant really did do well. Fair play for standing up for what you believe in."

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