Apple is rolling out 37 new emojis in a software update, including a pregnant man and a melting smiley.

The new emojis are available with the beta release of the iOS 15.4 update.

Amongst the plethora of new emojis, there are now new smileys and hand gestures. Multi-racial handshakes and a non-gendered person wearing a crown are also included in the update.

According to Emojipedia, the new options of the pregnant man and pregnant person can represent trans men, non-binary people, or women with short hair.

But it can also be used as a “tongue-in-cheek way to display a food baby”.

The new pregnant emojis have drawn criticism however, with some taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted, writing: “Words fail me” along with the hashtag “#TheWorldsGoneNuts”.

Sharing an article on the emojis, Fox News tweeted: “DEHUMANIZING WOMEN?: Apple adds pregnant man, person to emoji catalogue.”

Others weighed in to defend the emoji, however.

Journalist Tom Harwood wrote: “Bit snowflakey to get worked up about a little picture that will sit in the company of a floating alien and anthropomorphic poo.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “If you are upset that there is a pregnant man emoji, then newsflash for you—there ARE pregnant men. Do not erase trans men.”

Emojipedia estimates that the first public release of iOS 15.4 will be released in around March or April.

