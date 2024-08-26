Is the fur trout real or fake? Viral post about a furry fish debunked

A viral post claiming that a fisherman has caught an extinct type of fish called a 'fur trout' has sparked speculation online about the validity of the post and the origin of the alleged creature.

The images were posted on the Facebook group Casper Planet on August 23rd has already been shared more than 7,000 times on the platform alone.

The post claims that a fisherman in the US state of Wyoming caught the "elusive" fish which hasn't been seen for more than 50 years. It goes on to state: "The fur trout, known for its distinctive fur-like appearance, once thrived in the streams and rivers of western and northwestern Wyoming. However, by the early 1970s, the species was thought to have been fished out of existence. The fur was highly prized by luxury apparel manufacturers, leading to its decline as it was used in the production of jackets, gloves, and hats."

It goes on to say that the angler who caught the fish plans to have it mounted in order to commemorate the find. It concludes by speculating that the fish "may still exist in Wyoming's waters, raising questions about the possibility of a small, surviving population."













As you might have guessed by now, the fur trout does not exist. Casper Planet is also a parody page whose intro clearly points this out. It reads: "Delivering the Snews that doesn’t matter directly to your Snews feed. Did we say this is satire? Satire,

satire, humor, satire and opinion, names/locations are made up."

Perhaps more interesting, the fur trout looks to be something of a long-running joke online with posts and videos dating back years. It was even once featured on local news channel as a legit story.

Rumours about the fish have been passed down in folklore since the 17th century and there is even a website dedicated to the phenomenon.

