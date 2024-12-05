Ariana Grande responded to the viral “holding space” TikTok trend after Wicked interview question went viral.

The film version of the musical Wicked , which stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, was released last month to widespread acclaim from fans and journalists alike.

In press during the run-up to the film’s release, a comment about people “holding space” for the lyrics of the iconic song ‘Defying Gravity’ went viral, leaving people confused while also spawning a whole new online trend.

Tracy Gilchrist from Out magazine told the two actors: “I’ve seen this week that people are taking the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity' and really holding space with that and feeling power in that.”

After it went viral, people on social media started to post things they were “holding space” for and essentially “memeified” the nonsensical saying.

Someone on X/Twitter joked: “I’m holding space for the video about holding space for the Defying Gravity lyrics. I don’t understand what holding space means or why it’s so powerful but I’m holding space for the potential to understand the space I’m holding.”

@michael.aldag i didn't know people were doing that #fypシ゚ #foryou #foryoupage

Even Gilchrist, the OG journalist from the “holding space” interview, got involved. She appeared in a TikTok with singer David Granados, holding hands with him and gesturing to the air while the interview audio played.

@hereisdavid Follow for the explanation video 💅 #holdingspace #defyinggravity #wicked @TracyEGilchrist

Grande replied to the TikTok, writing: Oh my goodness! Our queen!!!! Holding space with you always.”

Fans found it hilarious that Grande had commented and also revelled in delight at the whole bizarre situation.

“Stop you’re sooooo real for that!!” one fan replied to Grande.

About Gilchrist, someone else said: “She single-handedly created an industry.”

Another wrote: “She is actually so iconic for this whole situation. We Stan.”

