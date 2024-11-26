Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been doing a lot of press for the release of Wicked, but there's one interview moment that has left people scratching their heads.

The two stars who play Glinda and Elphaba in the film adaptation held hands when interviewed by Out’s Tracy E Gilchrist who made a viral comment about "holding space".

“I've seen this week that people are taking the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity' and really holding space with that and feeling power in that," she told the actors.



"Would you touch on that moment in the film Elphaba has been banished and yet she comes into her full power at that moment of the worst time?"

Erivo replied: "I didn't know that that was happening... that's really powerful. That's what I wanted."

Grande then squeezed Erivo's hand, as the British actor added: "I think it's really important in that moment to not allow the things that have hurt her, that have stripped her of her humanity, to keep her down."

The clip quickly went viral online as it left people confused as to what on Earth "holding space" means.

Now, the journalist behind the comment has explained in an interview with Outthe meaning behind the comment.

"When I posed the question to Cynthia about people holding space with the lyrics to ‘Defying Gravity,’ it was two days after the election, and everyone I knew in the LGBTQ+ community was trying to make sense of what we might be facing," Gilchrist said.

“I loved her response, and I love that people are having a laugh, because I know I could use one about now.

Gilchrist added: “I never considered I’d become a meme. But as an unrepentant showqueen, I’m thrilled that it’s for something this campy, in response to a movie I love. Now go see Wicked!”

In case you missed it, here are all the memes and reactions to the "holding space" comment.













Meanwhile, people are also "holding space" on TikTok too.

@wamcamthankyoumam im dying #wicked #wickedmovie #cynthiaerivo #arianagrande #defyinggravity #holdingspace #nyc

















@graysonxlactose we’re in queer media #defyinggravity #holdingspace #holdingspaceforthelyricsofdefyinggravity #wicked #wickedmovie @Kennedy @Leah @SarahHud





Wicked is out in cinemas now.

