We’ve all seen social media clips of comedians putting a heckler in their place, but one comic’s handling of an audience member’s interruption involving a can of beer is probably one of the classiest responses we’ve ever seen.

Ariel Elias, a Kentucky comedian now living in New York, was delivering her stand-up routine at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey when a woman asked her if she voted for former US president Donald Trump.

“Did I vote for Donald Trump? What do you think,” Elias replied.

When the audience member said no, the entertainer joked: “OK, here’s a question for you: why would you ask me that in here knowing I’m the only Jew in this room? Are you trying to get me killed?

“Everybody vote for whoever you want to vote [for]. I don’t care who you voted for, I’m just happy we’re all here together.”

Yet the heckler wasn’t having it, saying: “I could just tell by your jokes [that] you voted for Biden.”

Elias retorted: “Alright. I can tell by the fact you’re still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump.”

Ouch.

After the audience member claimed “no one was telling me to stop” and cease talking, Elias got the crowd to applaud if they wanted her to “shut up”, which they did with gusto, and that seemingly appeared to make her be quiet and let others enjoy the show.

But not for long.

As Elias returned to her routine, a can of beer was then lobbed at her from the crowd, hitting the brick wall set behind her and prompting shocked responses from other audience members.

“Are you f***ing kidding me,” one individual can be heard saying in the video of the incident shared to Twitter.

While those in the audience tried to wrap their head around what just happened, Elias picked up the can of beer and decided to down its remaining contents before continuing with her set.

Class.

And of course, Twitter has absolutely loved the comedian's “power move”:

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, Elias said “at first I was in shock” after the incident occurred.

“’Did that really just happen?’ And then I saw the beer can and I was like, ‘I mean, I have to drink this.

“Like, there’s nothing else I can do with this. This is the only to recover. I have to drink it.’

“So I drank it,” she said.

In a tweet accompanying the video, Elias confirmed the club is pressing charges against the individual, and has booked her for another stand-up gig in April next year.

It’s fair to say Ariel is absolutely winning – as she should be.

