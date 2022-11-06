Customers shopping at Tesco were surprised when they noticed army cadets guarding an area armed with... baguettes.

(Cadets with baguettes does have a ring it).

Daniel Stapleton (@danstapleton89) shared the image his friend had taken at the Tesco store in Lewes, East Sussex, as the Royal British Legion (RBL) cadets appeared to stop off at the bread section before carrying out their duties of selling poppies ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11.

"My mate is at Lewes Tesco and there's a RBL table selling poppies at the entrance and there's two squaddies standing guard with baguettes in place of guns lmao," Stapleton wrote.



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Since sharing the unusual scene, the tweet has gone viral with over 23,000 likes, along with thousands of comments in response to the cadets with baguettes.

Of course, people found humour in the photo and creatively came up with some bread-based army puns.













What the self-checkout say:









While others couldn't help but notice a lack of poppyseed in the bread, which would have made the scene perfect given the cadets were there to sell poppies.

Another jested the baguettes were a result of budget cuts.

Perhaps they have a pain au chocolat up their sleeve?







An update on the Army's television ad (bread version).

indy100 has contacted the Royal British Legion and Tesco for comment.

Remembrance Day will take place on November 11 to honour armed forces members who have died in conflicts.

Actor Ross Kemp was seen on November 3, encouraging Londoners to purchase a poppy to help the Royal British Legion raise £1 million in one day.

“This is such a special day where Londoners get the chance to meet service personnel in person and thank them for all they do for us.

“I hope everyone will really get behind London Poppy Day and help the RBL achieve its target of raising £1 million in a single day.

He added: "The money raised will help the charity continue its vital work supporting members of the Armed Forces Community in need."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.