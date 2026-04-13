The Artemis II astronauts spoke to Canada ’s prime minister Mark Carney and people can’t help but notice the difference from their conversation with Donald Trump.

While unclear if it was intentional or not, the history-making Artemis II crew accidentally went viral after footage of their conversation with US president Trump showed them going silent for at least a full minute after Trump stopped ranting at them.

As they continued their journey back to Earth after circling the Moon, the team also took a call from Carney, and plenty of people pointed out the very different vibe.

Carney asked Canadian crew member Jeremy Hansen, “A lot of Canadians just want one point of reassurance that the preference is for maple syrup over Nutella on your pancakes in the morning”, to which the crew cracked up.

His joke comes after the viral incident where a jar of Nutella was spotted floating through the spacecraft during a livestream.

“Notice the difference when they talk to Carney compared to Trump,” someone shared on X/Twitter, along with the video.

Others couldn’t help but agree.

“What a difference a leader makes who is intelligent, warm, and actually funny,” someone argued.

Someone else pointed out: “Notice the difference between them talking to Carney vs Trump. This is frying me.”

“Hahaha! This is a completely different response!! Trump said it himself; Intelligent people do not like him… truer words…” argued another.

“Night and day from their call with the States, eh,” someone else commented.

Another wrote: “The difference between this one and Trump’s call.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.