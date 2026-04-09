JD Vance ’s comments on how world leaders should and shouldn’t behave instantly backfired as people pointed out the same thing.

US vice president Vance was in Hungary, where, despite claims the US is not interfering in Hungarian politics, he was there to support the country’s far-right leader Viktor Orbán just days before the country’s vital parliamentary election.

During his visit, Vance delivered remarks at a private school in Budapest that caught people’s attention.

While making claims about Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Vance argued: “It’s completely scandalous. You should never have a foreign head of government, or a foreign head of state, threatening the head of government of an allied nation. It’s preposterous, it’s unacceptable.”

It didn’t take many people long to point out that, by his own standard, US president Donald Trump ’s actions have been exactly that, with his threats to annex both Canada and Greenland, to name just a couple.

“You mean like calling Canada the 51st state? Like that?” someone asked.

A House representative argued, “This is Olympic level gaslighting”.

One person asked: “Does referring to a Prime Minister of an allied head of state as Governor, referring to their sovereign county as the 51st state and threatening to annex their entire country through economic force count as preposterous and inappropriate? Just wondering…”

Another person mocked: “‘Governor Mark Carney’ (Canadian Prime Minister) could not be reached for comment.”

Someone else said: “Irony is dead.”

“How does the idea of threatening Greenland, Denmark and Canada fit in to that principle?” asked another.

One person wrote: “BREAKING: JD Vance strongly objects to the very thing his boss does all the f**king time.”

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