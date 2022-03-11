Russia's horrific attack on Ukraine inspired one British artist to experiment with a crap painting – and so, he created a highly symbolic portrait of Vladimir Putin using dog poo.

Titled "Poo-tin's a S**t", Dominic Murphy from Hertfordshire revived the concept of life imitating art with help from his pooch, Sybil and sold it for charity.

"I didn't want to do anything wishy-washy like doves, I wanted to do something to insult Putin and still raise money for Ukraine," he told Welwyn Hatfield Times.

Murphy, known for his Alice in Wonderland scenes, said he had raised £500 for UNICEF so far. The original sold for £150, and £40 prints are currently listed on his website.

"I thought if I could paint something that is relevant to the conflict, and that could grab some attention, I could produce some prints and give the profit to those in need," Murphy penned on his site.



Luckily for the art buyers, Poo-tin doesn't actually smell.



"I mixed it [the poo] with mud then varnished the whole thing about 30 times so you can't smell it," Murphy said.



"It's niche and it's quite the statement, but I really liked the idea of being able to insult him while raising money for the people of Ukraine."

This isn't the first time Brits have taken a crisis and turned it into a work of art. An Irish bar in Nottingham has since decorated urinals with the Russian leader's face, so drinkers can, well... relieve themselves.

In a post on Facebook last week, the bar wrote: "Vladimir Putin in the men's loo. Donald Trump has gone so come wee on this man."

Indy100 reached out to Dominic Murphy for comment.



