Aston Martin rolls out luxury prams – and the internet can’t cope

Aston Martin may be synonymous with old-school glamour and high-end cars, but now, in a crossover few predicted, the brand has entered the world of baby gear.

The luxury carmaker has teamed up with baby brand egg® to create a designer pram – and the internet has thoughts.

The line includes a deep racing-green model with flashes of lime, a nod to the brand's heritage. Two grey versions draw on more traditional touches, with herringbone fabric and leather trims reminiscent of classic interiors.

Think leather trims straight out of an Aston Martin, raised logo detailing you’d usually expect on a gadget, and even lime-edged accents on the green pram.

Unsurprisingly, over on social media, some assumed the launch was a spoof. One X/Twitter user even pointed out that April Fools’ Day is still months away.

Another wrote: "So now even babies can flex on the playground? What's next, Louis Vuitton diapers?"

A third joked that the pram likely costs more than their own car.

Meanwhile, one humoured: "This stroller definitely comes with valet parking."

Speaking about the surprise drop, Stefano Saporetti, director of brand diversification at Aston Martin, said: "This collaboration with egg® represents a perfect synergy, extending the very essence of Aston Martin into a new chapter of our customers' lives.

"Just like the Aston Martin DBX brought performance and versatility to family travel, the new stroller will offer parents a stylish, functional and high-quality option delivering the Aston Martin experience to the full family."

The prams are due to hit the market towards the end of 2025, with pre-orders opening in September.

