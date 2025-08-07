Calvin Harris and wife, Vick Hope, this week announced they'd welcome their first baby together, a boy named Micah.

But, among all of the congratulatory messages, the DJ hit the headlines after sharing a rather explicit image of the baby's placenta - and not only that - the process of it being turned into pills that his wife would then take as supplements.

While it churned the stomachs of some, seeing the organ chopped up as meat and sitting in a dehydrator, the practice of eating the placenta has become more common than you'd think in recent years.

The placenta is an organ that forms in the womb during pregnancy, and is used to provide oxygen and nutrients to the baby as it grows, before leaving the body when they're born.

Calvin Harris

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, January Jones, and Chrissy Teigen are just some of the famous faces who have opened up about consuming it, rather than throwing it out, as there's speculation around whether it has health benefits.

A UK-based firm known as Placenta Practice is currently offering smoothies made from placenta for £50, or for its most basic capsule form placenta, it's £200.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Does eating placenta have any benefits?

"Some proponents argue that eating the placenta may help reduce the risk of postpartum depression or improve mood due to the presence of hormones like oxytocin or prolactin", says Dr Suzanne Wylie, GP and medical adviser for IQdoctor.

Reported physical results include increased milk supply and more energy - undoubtedly an attractive proposition for new parents who aren't getting much sleep.

However, Dr Wylie says that evidence is currently very limited as to its results, and so people should approach with caution.

She adds: "Some anecdotal reports and small studies have suggested that consuming placenta might help with postpartum recovery by providing nutrients such as iron and certain hormones, potentially reducing fatigue or improving milk production.

"However, robust clinical trials to substantiate these claims are lacking, and the medical community generally does not endorse placentophagy as a reliable health practice."

As for reasons not to eat the placenta, there are several important considerations.

"The placenta can potentially harbour harmful bacteria or viruses, posing a risk of infection if it is not prepared properly. The process of preparing placenta for consumption is not regulated, and contamination is a real concern", Dr Wylie notes.

"Additionally, there is the risk of ingesting environmental toxins or medications that have accumulated in the placenta during pregnancy.

"Ultimately, while some women may choose to eat their placenta for personal or cultural reasons, they should be fully informed about the lack of proven benefits and potential risks, and discuss it with their healthcare provider."

Why not read...

Calvin Harris makes major confession about when DJs play 'live' on TV

People are only just discovering Calvin Harris is married and the responses are hilarious

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings