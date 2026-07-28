At least two beaver kits born in area of Highlands following repopulation effort

At least two baby beavers have been born in an area of the Scottish Highlands, marking the first time in four centuries where such births have been recorded in the region.

In the Glen Affric area, around 15 miles from Loch Ness, the beaver kits were born following a joint re-introduction project by Trees for Life and agency Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

The two beavers were spotted at Loch Beinn a Mheadhoin in the glen, and are reportedly in good health.

Experts from Trees for Life and FLS estimate the duo were born in either May or June.

Tobias Leask, a beaver management officer for Trees for Life, said: “These beaver kits symbolise a wildlife success story four centuries in the making, and how nature can recover when we give it a chance.

“Seeing them for the first time is something I’ll never forget. It was one of those rare moments when you realise you’re witnessing history.

“These young animals represent the first generation of beavers that will help shape Glen Affric’s future – creating wetlands that support countless other species, improve water quality and build resilience to climate change.

“It’s a wonderful milestone for everyone involved in the project.”

A family releasing the first beaver back into Glen Affric in October 2025. (Paul Campbell/PA)

The births come after a family of five beavers and a beaver pair were released at the two sites in Glen Affric National Nature Reserve in October 2025, with another four released in February.

Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, head of restoration at Beaver Trust, said: “The arrival of these kits is a very encouraging indication that the beavers have settled well into their new surroundings and are establishing themselves as a healthy, breeding population.

“Every reintroduction requires careful planning and close monitoring after release, so it is hugely rewarding to see the animals adapting so successfully.

“This achievement reflects the commitment and collaboration of everyone involved and provides further evidence that well-managed translocations can support the responsible restoration of beavers across Scotland in line with the Scottish Government’s National Beaver Strategy.”

Eurasian beavers were previously hunted to extinction in Scotland at some point in the 16th century, and were reintroduced in 2009.