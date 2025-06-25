Aurora borealis northern lights forecast: How to spot them in 14 States

Skywatchers across parts of the US could be treated to a rare sight this week, as solar wind escaping from a coronal hole on the sun is expected to trigger geomagnetic storms strong enough to make the northern lights visible in as many as 14 states.

Known to scientists as the 'aurora borealis', this natural light show paints the sky with vivid colours, often drawing travellers from around the world eager to witness its beauty.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, some Americans could get lucky on Wednesday night (25 June) as forecast maps reveal the best spots across the country.

The states, listed from most to least likely to see activity based on their closeness to the auroral oval’s center, include:

Alaska



Minnesota

North Dakota

Montana

Maine

Michigan

Wisconsin

Vermont

New Hampshire

Washington

Oregon

Idaho

New York

South Dakota

"The aurora is formed from interactions between the solar wind streaming out from the sun and Earth’s protective magnetic field, or magnetosphere. The aurora is one manifestation of geomagnetic activity or geomagnetic storms," SWPC explains. "As the solar wind increases in speed and the interplanetary magnetic field embedded in the solar wind turns southward, the geomagnetic activity will increase and the aurora will become brighter, more active, and move further from the poles. Even moderate solar wind creates aurora so there is usually a weak aurora somewhere even when there isn’t a big geomagnetic storm."

Viewing the aurora depends on four important factors: Geomagnetic activity, location, time of day, and timing in general.

It is advised to head out at night, away from city light, with the SWPC adding that the best time is generally within an hour or two of midnight (between 10 PM and 2 AM local time).

"These hours of active aurora expand towards evening and morning as the level of geomagnetic activity increases. There may be aurora in the evening and morning but it is usually not as active and therefore, not as visually appealing," they explain.

