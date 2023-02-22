Authorities now investigating streamer accused of running over a dog

Twitch streamer ‘Sidneuke’ found herself banned from the platform after appearing to run a dog over during a live stream. Now, authorities have been notified and are said to be looking into the matter.

Last week, the Polish streamer was seen driving her car when she got distracted momentarily by her phone. The car suddenly jerked, leaving Sidneuke horrified when she heard cries from a dog.

She got out of the car and seemingly looks around for help as the animal continues to whimper.

It's worth noting that using a phone while driving is understandably considered against the law.

The Lower Silesian Inspectorate for Animal Protection has since been notified and has alerted the prosecutor’s office, according to Dexerto.

"We decided to notify the prosecutor’s office in this case. The first issue that is beyond doubt is that dogs should not run free," they said in a statement. "However, since they were already running, then: [she] should [have] stopped and reacted. It’s empathy and social duty."

Warning: Content may be distressing for some viewers.

The streamer was banished from Twitch, with a notice that reads: "This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service” is now visible."

While a Twitch spokespersondid not specifically tell indy100 the reasoning behind the ban, they did point us in the direction of the company's community guidelines which states: Dangerous or distracted driving, including using a phone while driving and drunk driving.

Sidneuke has also privatised her social media channels and has not yet publicly commented on the incident.

