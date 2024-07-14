Euro 2024: Baby boom expected if England win

A spike in births has been predicted if England wins the tournament after England reached the Euro 2024 final following a dramatic last-minute win against The Netherlands.
Research conducted by AltIndex revealed the previous crossovers between the number of births in England when the national team reached major finals.
Following the World Cup win in 1966, the months of March, April and May in 1967 proved to be the busiest of the following year in maternity units, with an average of 74,184 births each month.
The other nine months of that year averaged at just 67,734 births, highlighting how lustful England fans chose to celebrate their triumph.
But the effects of a major final defeat appeared to have the exact opposite impact.
After the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy (postponed to 2021 due to COVID), the birthrate across the country suffered a big dip.
The 48,376 and the 51,245 babies born across April and May 2022 represented the lowest number of births during those months in a decade, suggesting the blow of losing on penalties had a more lasting impact on the spirits of the fans.
1967 birth rates following England’s 1966 World Cup win:
Month
Number of Babies Born
January
70,963
February
67,894
March
77,667
April
71,147
May
73,738
June
68,846
July
69,758
August
68,089
September
68,043
October
66,765
November
62,664
December
66,590
Number of births in the months of April and May between 2011-2021:
Year
April
May
2012
58,088
62,736
2013
55,286
58,615
2014
55,310
58,898
2015
55,851
59,410
2016
56,663
59,327
2017
54,613
58,224
2018
52,639
56,599
2019
51,148
55,108
2020
49,337
52,094
2021
50,278
51,329
2022
48,376
51,245
*Data collected from the Office of National Statistics
