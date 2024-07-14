Viral
Euro 2024: Baby boom expected if England win

A spike in births has been predicted if England wins the tournament after England reached the Euro 2024 final following a dramatic last-minute win against The Netherlands.

Research conducted by AltIndex revealed the previous crossovers between the number of births in England when the national team reached major finals.

Following the World Cup win in 1966, the months of March, April and May in 1967 proved to be the busiest of the following year in maternity units, with an average of 74,184 births each month.

The other nine months of that year averaged at just 67,734 births, highlighting how lustful England fans chose to celebrate their triumph.

But the effects of a major final defeat appeared to have the exact opposite impact.

After the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy (postponed to 2021 due to COVID), the birthrate across the country suffered a big dip.

The 48,376 and the 51,245 babies born across April and May 2022 represented the lowest number of births during those months in a decade, suggesting the blow of losing on penalties had a more lasting impact on the spirits of the fans.

1967 birth rates following England’s 1966 World Cup win:

Month

Number of Babies Born

January

70,963

February

67,894

March

77,667

April

71,147

May

73,738

June

68,846

July

69,758

August

68,089

September

68,043

October

66,765

November

62,664

December

66,590

Number of births in the months of April and May between 2011-2021:

Year

April

May

2012

58,088

62,736

2013

55,286

58,615

2014

55,310

58,898

2015

55,851

59,410

2016

56,663

59,327

2017

54,613

58,224

2018

52,639

56,599

2019

51,148

55,108

2020

49,337

52,094

2021

50,278

51,329

2022

48,376

51,245

*Data collected from the Office of National Statistics

