Euro 2024: Baby boom expected if England win

A spike in births has been predicted if England wins the tournament after England reached the Euro 2024 final following a dramatic last-minute win against The Netherlands.

Research conducted by AltIndex revealed the previous crossovers between the number of births in England when the national team reached major finals.

Following the World Cup win in 1966, the months of March, April and May in 1967 proved to be the busiest of the following year in maternity units, with an average of 74,184 births each month.

The other nine months of that year averaged at just 67,734 births, highlighting how lustful England fans chose to celebrate their triumph.

But the effects of a major final defeat appeared to have the exact opposite impact.

After the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy (postponed to 2021 due to COVID), the birthrate across the country suffered a big dip.

The 48,376 and the 51,245 babies born across April and May 2022 represented the lowest number of births during those months in a decade, suggesting the blow of losing on penalties had a more lasting impact on the spirits of the fans.

1967 birth rates following England’s 1966 World Cup win:

Month Number of Babies Born January 70,963 February 67,894 March 77,667 April 71,147 May 73,738 June 68,846 July 69,758 August 68,089 September 68,043 October 66,765 November 62,664 December 66,590

Number of births in the months of April and May between 2011-2021:

Year April May 2012 58,088 62,736 2013 55,286 58,615 2014 55,310 58,898 2015 55,851 59,410 2016 56,663 59,327 2017 54,613 58,224 2018 52,639 56,599 2019 51,148 55,108 2020 49,337 52,094 2021 50,278 51,329 2022 48,376 51,245

*Data collected from the Office of National Statistics

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.