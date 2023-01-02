These are the baby names that are banned in America

Deciding on a baby name can be challenging. To make matters more difficult, some US states have implemented certain restrictions.

Some states, such as Kentucky and Illinois, have no naming laws. On the other hand, California is said to be one of the states where accents are forbidden. However, they permit hyphens and apostrophes, as seen with Elon Musk and Grimes' child's name, X AE A-XII.

Other states have regulations and restrictions in place for naming a child. Here are five rules, according to the birth certificate obtainment guide, usbirthcertificates.com:





Mississippi

The child must take their father's name when the parents are married, though a different name can be requested.





New York

The first name and middle cannot exceed 30 characters each. Surnames must have a maximum length of 40 characters.





Georgia

Usbirthcertificates.com claims the state of Georgia only prohibits symbols (including accents) in baby names.





Texas

The outlet claims Texans have a 100-character limit on first, middle and last names – and each much use the English alphabet.





Ohio



Numbers are prohibited from names, but they’re allowed to use hyphens, apostrophes and spaces.

While the US is said to have relatively relaxed naming rules, some other countries are rather strict.

Certain parts of the world ask parents to choose from a pre-approved list of names, while others have bans on names considered ridiculous.

Chief Maximus (New Zealand)

Robocop (Mexico)

Sex Fruit (New Zealand)

Linda (Saudi Arabia)

Snake (Malaysia)

Friday (Italy)

Islam (China)

Sarah (Morocco)

Osama bin Laden (Germany)

Metallica: (Sweden)

Prince William (France)

Devil (Japan)

Blue (Italy)

Circumcision (Mexico)

Quran (China)

BRFXXCCXXMNPCCCCLLLMMNPRXVCLMNCKSSQLBB11116 (Sweden)

Harriet (Iceland)

Cyanide (United Kingdom)

Monkey (Denmark)

Thor (Portugal)

007 (Malaysia)

Griezmann Mbappe (France)

Talula Does the Hula from Hawaii (New Zealand)

Bridge (Norway)

Anal (New Zealand)

Nutella (France)

Wolf (Spain)

Tom (Portugal)

Camilla (Iceland)

Judas (Switzerland)

Duke (Australia)









