A woman who made the bridesmaids dresses for her own wedding has admitted that they were awful and she can't believe they wore them.

It’s a well-known fact that weddings are ridiculously expensive, but one woman’s cost-cutting option to make the dresses for her bridesmaids sounds like it was a mistake.

In a viral TikTok clip, user @samanthavanmeter08 who made the dresses has admitted that they were terrible looking back at photos.

#greenscreen #wedding #bridesmaid #ex #dummy #fyp #fypシ #ky #fail #friends #whatwasithinking #oops

#greenscreen #wedding #bridesmaid #ex #dummy #fyp #fypシ #ky #fail #friends #whatwasithinking #oops

The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times and Samatha wrote in the text overlay: “That time I made my bridesmaid dresses and legit made these girls wear these in my wedding!”

Over the top, an audio track says: “It is so bad, I want to give you a zero, but that's not possible so I give you a one.”

At the end of the clip, she revealed a picture of one of her bridesmaids in the dress, showing a bright pink and orange frilly dress with a ballerina skirt, all made with plenty of tulle and with lots of volume.

It could be worse as recently a man divorced his wife during their wedding reception after a row over a song and vegan wedding guests were served a plate of rocket leaves as a meal.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In reaction to the DIY bridesmaid dresses, one person commented: "Respectfully, this was worse than I expected."

Another added: "I'm getting loofa vibes."

Someone else joked: "I hope you wrote them all an apology letter."

In a follow up clip, she explained that she got married in 2012 at the age of 22 and decided to make the dresses herself partly because she couldn’t find a dress that fit all 5 of her bridesmaids well.

Reply to @roxannal #greenscreen #weddingfail #dontdoit #ArbysDiabloDare #truth #fyp #fypシ #family #fail #dummy #divorced #singlemom #loser #bridesmaid #dresses

@samanthavanmeter08 Reply to @roxannal #greenscreen #weddingfail #dontdoit #ArbysDiabloDare #truth #fyp #fypシ #family #fail #dummy #divorced #singlemom #loser #bridesmaid #dresses

Reply to @roxannal #greenscreen #weddingfail #dontdoit #ArbysDiabloDare #truth #fyp #fypシ #family #fail #dummy #divorced #singlemom #loser #bridesmaid #dresses

While she said it was certainly a life lesson, she urged future brides not to make their own bridesmaids dresses.

Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.