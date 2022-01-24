Although marriages don’t always work out, they typically make it beyond the wedding day.

But that’s not the case for one couple in Baghdad as they topped the record for the fastest divorce case in Iraq this year after calling it quits during the reception.

The groom ended the marriage after his wife played a “provocative” song during the celebrations.

Gulf News reports that the tune - Mesaytara by Lamis Kan - includes some questionable lyrics, with the song name itself translating to “I am dominant” or “I will control you”.

The first part of the song can be roughly translated to:

“I am dominant; you will be ruled under my strict instructions,

“I will drive you crazy if you looked at other girls on the street,

“Yes, I’m dominant,

“You’re my piece of sugar,

“As long as you’re with me, you’ll walk under my command,

“I’m arrogant, I’m arrogant.”

Apparently the groom’s family also considered the bride dancing to the beat of the song a “provocation”.

It caused a row, and they ended the marriage while still at the wedding hall.

This isn’t the first time a marriage ended over the controversial song. During nuptials last year, a Jordinian man called off the marriage when his bride danced to the song, according to News18.

But this isn’t the most bizarre divorce-related story we’ve written about recently.

Last year a man married his rice cooker, but divorced it four days later.

A woman has also split from her husband after he shoved her face into the wedding cake during the reception.

To be fair, we would have been in tiers too…