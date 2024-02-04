Baker receives last minute cake request to later find out it was for Taylor Swift

Baker and TikTok creator Katie Martirosyan shared online that her work ended up in a Taylor Swift music video, and she didn't know until much later.

In a time-lapsed video where she creates another dessert, Martirosyan, who is the founder of Crumble Patisserie, shares the story.

“I made desserts for Taylor Swift, and I had no idea it was for her,” she started.

According to Martirosyan, a “very stressed” looking woman came into her store a couple of years ago, and the woman had a strange requirement.

“She knew that she definitely wanted to place an order, but she needed more time,” Katie said. On top of this, the woman explained that she could only let Martirosyan know a day or two before what exactly it was that she needed, which Katie added is “not a lot of time.”

“She did mention to me that it was for a music video production, and she said it’s for a big celebrity. Now, being in this industry, everyone thinks that they’re a big boy, I definitely didn’t think it was anyone big like Taylor Swift,” she added.

Roughly two days before the dessert was required, the woman placed an order. And although Martirosyan was able to meet the quick deadline, she was "stressed."

Martirosyan didn't think much of it afterwards, that was until roughly five months later the women texted her randomly and said, "'Hey, by the way. It was for Taylor Swift,' and she sent me the link."

“I still kind of can’t believe it, and I still think about this every day,” she noted.

Of course, after viewers found out they were desperate to know which music video Martirosyan's desserts were used in.

@createwith_katie Replying to @Oceana Strader taylor swift pt. 2 #taylorswift

There were debates in her comment section, but Martirosyan made a follow-up showing the desserts in Swift's I Bet You Think About Me music video.

Viewers were shocked as well as happy for Martirosyan.

"I would have simply passed away after finding out," wrote one user.

"I saw the white designs and immediately thought of [I Bet You Think About Me]" another dedicated fan wrote.

Swift isn't the first celebrity client of Martirosyan, who has previously made desserts for Kris and Kylie Jenner.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.