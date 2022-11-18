Banksy, the famous anonymous street artist is getting back at the clothing company Guess for allegedly using his artwork without permission in their store.

Taking to Instagram, the street artist accused the Guess shop on Regent Street in London of using his artwork in a window display without his permission.

In retaliation, Banksy called on "all shoplifters" to help themselves to the store's clothes.

"Attention all shoplifters. Please go to the Guess on Regent Street. They've helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?" Banksy wrote.

Attached was a photo of the Regent Street Guess story that featured Bansky's "Flower Thrower" mural. The store called the display "Brandalised" and added, "with Graffiti by Banksy."

Banksy has previously tried to trademark the "Flower Thrower" mural however the European Union intellectual property office declared the artist's pseudonym invalid for trademark.

Because of their unknown identity, people often profit from Banksy's art by re-selling prints their art on clothing or prints.

The artist is famous for creating murals around the world in secret. Recently, a series of murals in Ukraine have popped up as the artist has voiced their support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

We reached out to GUESS for comment.

