Baseball reporter breaks arm and six ribs after going down slide on-air

A Los Angeles Dodgers news reporter took a hard hit on-air after he went down a slide - fracturing his wrist and cracking six ribs.

David Vassegh was eager to go down the famous Bernie’s Chalet slide at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin during his report on Wednesday as the Dodgers played the Brewers.

But that eager soon turned to fear as he picked up speed and crash landed into a hard wall.

According to MLB, Vassegh successfully went down the slide the first time and correctly landed with his feet facing the tough wall. But the second time he was not as lucky.

"Holy crap," Vassegh yelled over and over again going down the slide before twisting his body and hitting the wall at full speed.

Despite the extremely painful experience, Vassegh got right back up, had Dodgers' training staff take a look at him, and finished his job interviewing team members before heading to the emergency room.

Sitting down with Dodgers' third baseman Justin Turner, Vassegh thanked the team for caring for him after he injured himself.

Dodger's catcher Austin Barnes jokes that their win against the Milwaukee Brewer's was for Vassegh since he injured himself on the slide.

Vassegh did make it to the emergency room later and although he has a fractured arm and cracked ribs, he is expected to be ok which then opened the floodgates for memes and jokes about the accident.

Broadcasters Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra replayed the footage of Vassegh crashing into the wall and couldn't help but laugh at the unfortunate landing.

Turner tweeted a photo of a tapped up outline of Vassegh going down the slide with the words "Holy Crap" written near the site of the accident.

Other people wondered why the padding at the end of the slide was harsh enough for people to hurt themselves when going down.

"How do people go down that slide without crashing like poor poor David?" Colleen asked on Twitter.



Seems like Bernie’s Chalet's may need to invest in some pillows and a mattress.

