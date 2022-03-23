A viral clip has sparked a debate following speculation that a basketball player touched a cheerleader's breast.
Following Arizona's 85-80 overtime win over TCU, Bennedict Mathurin was seen heading to the locker room. The 19-year-old University of Arizona player was spreading his arms to celebrate the win when he allegedly brushed the cheerleader's chest as he passed.
According to Forth Worth Star-Telegram, officials at the university and TCU have been in communication.
While it's unclear whether Mathurin, who hasn't addressed the clip, touched the cheerleader, social media spiraled into their own speculations.
One person claimed it was "clearly an accident", while others vehemently disagreed.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Hey @MarchMadnessMBB @ArizonaMBB why did Benedict Mathurin have to touch a @TCU cheerleader in the breast?pic.twitter.com/4qe9rP7Oqx— SportsFanatic (@SportsFanatic) 1647837910
The viral clip has since garnered thousands of responses.
"This is the best view yet," one person said. "From his position, he saw the girl and there was no one anywhere too high 5."
While another believed he had his hand out to give a "high five."
"It looked like he had his hands out, giving a high five on the other side. Not an excuse; he should have seen it was a cheerleader," they said.
definitely not intentionalpic.twitter.com/yIMjsbZkgp— big sports girl (@big sports girl) 1647961177
Another suggested the basketball player "wasn't paying attention."
"I don't know, man. It looks to me like he wasn't paying any attention to anybody over there, just posing for the people to stand before he walked off the court," they tweeted.
I think he was trying to high 5 fans with his right hand and out of habit, he lifted his left hand up and once he accidentally tapped her, or maybe before, hard 2 tell, he realized it and moved his hand down, def not intentional, he\u2019s not stupid, he wouldn\u2019t do that on live tv— Hayden, (providence will beat Kansas) (@Hayden, (providence will beat Kansas)) 1647840084
Yea cuz he definitely would\u2019ve done that intentionally on live tv— ATL \ud83c\udf51 (@ATL \ud83c\udf51) 1647839472
Another slammed the clip as "disgusting."
"This is disgusting. That's my team and my Mathurin and I am utterly disgusted. Will amplify. Thank you," they said.
While another eagle-eyed viewer said: "I've watched a dozen times trying to figure out what he was doing or what I'm missing, but I can't find anything that shows he didn't touch her."
He wasn\u2019t trying too do that on purpose let the man live— Muhammad Shah (@Muhammad Shah) 1647840069
indy100 reached out to the University of Arizona and Bennedict Mathurin for comment.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.