The BBC has announced a new season of Survivor will air next year - and everyone's making the same, bleak, joke.

A press release said that one of the world's most successful TV formats is coming to our screens in 2023, in a 16-episode series.



It will show viewers a "compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal as players compete to outwit, out play and outlast their rivals to be crowned the Ultimate Survivor".

But to many, that sounds just like what this coming winter has in store, with eye-watering energy prices predicted.













The BBC says 20 people will be selected to be marooned in a tropical location, where they will be divided into two tribes that go head-to-head in a range of tough challenges.

After a series of eliminations that take place at the now-iconic tribal council, the tribes will eventually merge before one person takes away a large cash prize.

The show - which started in Sweden in is huge in the USA - was named Best Reality Show of All Time by Variety.

50 versions have been commissioned around the world so far.



Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC said: "Survivor is a global television hit and to be able to bring one of TV’s most successful formats to audiences in the UK in a uniquely BBC way is a very exciting prospect indeed."

The show occasionally drifts into controversy. In the US, one contestant said they'd forgive themselves after breaking their no-meat rule to scoff some crab.

Another contestant said they got a UTI after they were made to wear the same underwear for multiple days.

