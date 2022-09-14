Following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on 8 September, the nation has been in a period of national mourning.

Over this period ahead of the state funeral on 19 September, broadcasters including the BBC has been focusing large swathes of its coverage on the Queen, and the lead-up to her funeral.

The amount of time dedicated to it has divided people, with some now referring to BBC News coverage as “Mourn Hub” – a pun on the well-known adult website Porn Hub.

Mourn Hub is now trending on Twitter, with some feeling as though it summarises the incessant and over-the-top coverage viewers have been subjected to.

Some pointed to examples such as a helicopter following and filming the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London.

One Twitter user summed it up, saying in a clip: “At this point, the broadcasters have lost their minds. Safe to say the Queen lived her life with a reasonable amount of dignity, yet they’re all tracking her coffin like she’s a f**king Deliveroo order.

“It’s a cross between North Korean state propaganda and mourn porn. At this point, I think the BBC should change their name to Mourn Hub.”

Other people thoroughly agreed and were tickled by the suggested name change.

One person described the clip, writing: “As perfect a summary of the past few days as you will find.”

“Hearing someone describing BBC News coverage as Mourn Hub has made my day,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Mourn Hub. Exactly right. Mourn porn. That's it.”

Someone else joked: “New @BBCNews logo just dropped.”

