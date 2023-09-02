BBC presenter apologises after lewd slip of the tongue live on air

Radio presenter Chris Arnold has apologised after a slip of the tongue left him saying something rather explicit live on the radio.

Arnold was covering Mel Everett on BBC Radio Somerset and was trying to tell listeners there was "lots to come" for them to enjoy on the night's show.

But he accidentally said something else with a completely different meaning.

"Hello, good evening, Chris Arnold here until 10pm. Hope you've have a good day, lots of come... lots to come tonight," the presenter said before pausing and saying "right, OK".

Posting on Twitter/ X he apologised to listeners, writing: "I can only apologise profusely to the listeners for this deeply unfortunate slip of the tongue on the show this evening."

Reacting to his post, people thought it was pretty hilarious.

Fellow radio presenter Greg James, for instance joked that it was "always exciting to be live on air".

"I hope that the show had a happy ending".

"Never knew radio cummerset was such good fun," another quipped.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.