Listen: BBC Radio 2 presenter's chaotic news jingles leave audience in hysterics

BBC Radio 2 listeners have been left in stitches by host Liza Tarbuck's hilarious jingles while live on-air.

The comedian appears to put on different funny voices every time she introduces the news segment on her show, and jokes that it's "all over your smart trousers" as opposed to smart speakers.

"This is Radio 2 all juiced up like a sexy macaque!", she shouts.

One social media user joked maybe her tangents are the reason that the station changed their jingles.

