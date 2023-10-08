Beautician mortified over the 'worst false eyelashes she's ever seen'

A London-based lash technician has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the "worst case of dirty lashes" she's ever seen in her career.

In the clip that's racked up over half a million views, the beautician (@ipsbeauty) shows a client's lashes that have built up with dirt and makeup over time, presumingly due to neglect and not taking full care of them.

The footage horrified fellow TikTokers, who flocked to the clip to share their takes.

"Looking at that made my eye itch," one person wrote, while another added: "All the money they spent on beautiful lashes and they don't take care of them? How?"

A third wrote: "I simply cannot wrap my head around these videos. How do they NOT see all of that?"

Meanwhile, one person noted: "At one point it almost looked like insect legs."





@ipsbeauty I think this is the worst case ever! #lashartist #ipsbeauty #beauty #lashextensions #eyelashextensions #badlashes





Individual false lashes require a lot of care and maintenance following an appointment.

It is recommended to keep eyelashes clean by brushing them with a lash brush and washing them with a special lash cleaner or distilled water. It is also suggested to be mindful when wearing makeup and taking extra care as certain products can cause build-up.

Healthline advises against picking eyelashes as you could damage your natural eyelashes and avoid curlers while wearing extensions.

Lash extensions tend to last around 3-4 weeks before an infill or removal is needed. When taken care of, they are said to last around six weeks.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.