Husband smashes beauty queen's crown after wife loses contest

A beauty pageant was cut short over the weekend after a furious husband jumped on stage and smashed the winner's crown.

Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023, an 'LGBTQIAP+' pageant in Brazil, came to a halt on Saturday (27 May) when Emannuelly Belini was crowned the winner.

Footage showed Belini leaning over in disbelief when her name was announced, but before the tiara was placed on her head, a man grabbed it from the host and threw it on the ground. Local media outlet Globo claim it was the runner-up's husband.

Pageant coordinator Malone Haenisch has since spoken out and said the man "did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage."

"We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss Várzea Grande," she told the publication.



"When the partner of Miss Cuiabá, who was classified in second place, invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown," she continued.

However, Haenisch said the judges were fair, adding: "We confirm the pageant jury’s choice and we sympathise with the elected Miss, as well as [Becker], as she is not responsible for the crazy attitudes of third parties."

It comes after Daniela Arroyo González made history earlier this year as the first transgender woman to compete for the title of Miss Universe Puerto Rico.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the good news back in February, González said: "The emotion and pride that I feel in this moment overwhelms me with joy."

"Having the courage to dream big and follow your heart always leads us to success or in the best case it leads us to change the world to a better one."

"It's time to show how far we can go," she concluded at the end: "This is my time."

