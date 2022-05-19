As kids, parents were constantly drilling into you about making the bed first thing in the morning.

But it turns out that they may have been wrong all along according to TikTok that’s now gone viral.

In the clip posted by @sherifelsahly, he explained that there’s a valid but gross reason for leaving your bed unmade when you first get out of it.

He explained that beds attract tiny bugs called dust mites and it’s actually better not to make your bed in order to stop them from growing.

“But if you keep your bed unmade it exposes the dust mites to light and fresh air which actually helps kill them off,” the man explained in the video.

According to The Sleep Council, the average adult loses 285ml of fluid each night. When a bed is made immediately after getting out of it, the moisture ends up trapped and creates the perfect environment for mites.

Apparently, rather than making the bed, you should actually pull your covers back to expose the mattress to air and light giving it a chance to breathe and allowing the moisture to evaporate.

Responding to the TikTok, one person wrote: “Lazy wins.”

Someone else said: “I'm gonna show this to my mum.”

Another person wrote: “thats great, i never make it.”

On TikTok user declared: “Tomorrow morning marks the first day of my dust mite free life. Let’s get lazy.”

