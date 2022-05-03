Political commentator Ben Shapiro has decided to delve into the world of fashion critique in honor of the Met Gala.

On Monday, Shapiro, 38, took to his Twitter to criticize celebrities walking the Met Gala red carpet.

Among the list of those criticized by the conservative commentator was Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Hilary Clinton, Joe Jonas, and more.

The Met Gala typically occurs on the first Monday in May to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Attendees are exclusively invited to the event and asked to dress to the theme.

This year's theme is gilded glamour, based on the opulent years in New York City between 1870 and 1890.

Shapiro called out attendees who dressed in over-the-top outfits that did not make much sense to him.

Fans of Shapiro laughed at his critique of the looks calling them "brilliant" and "savage". Others thought Shapiro's commentary was harsh and not worth his time.

Either way, the 38-year-old's commentary was not given in the context of the gala.

