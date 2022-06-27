Glastonbury 2022 has come to an end after a host of history-making performances, powerful speeches and surprise appearances.
The 50th year celebration was rounded off with headliner Kendrick Lamar, who made a dramatic call for female rights, chanting, “they judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights” before leaving the stage. The plea appeared in protest against the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion.
Several musicians across the weekend used their Glastonbury platform to condemn the reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, including Lorde, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Idles and Phoebe Bridgers.
Meanwhile, Sir Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish lived up to their headliner status. Diana Ross also reeled off iconic hit after hit when she took to the stage for the Sunday teatime legends slot.
The soul singer treated the crowd to a selection of classics, including 'I’m Coming Out', 'Baby Love', 'You Can’t Hurry Love', and 'Stop! In The Name Of Love' with pink confetti launched into the crowd after 'Chain Reaction'.
While Glastonbury was jam-packed with incredible performances, some festival-goers became crowd headliners with their unique and hilarious take on flags.
Here are the best of the best from the five-day celebration:
Boris Johnson's famous quote was spotted in the crowd...
\u201cBest flag at Glastonbury so far.\n\n\u201cThis is a work event.\u201d\u201d— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1656080433
Prince Louis wasn't a fan of the headliners...
\u201cCrying at this flag \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 #Glastonbury\u201d— Paul McDonnell (@Paul McDonnell) 1656163593
For all the Derry Girls fans out there:
\u201cSister Michael watching over us at #Glastonbury \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffb #DerryGirls\u201d— Hannah O\u2019Connell (@Hannah O\u2019Connell) 1656087396
One patriotic festival-goer got creative:
\u201cHappy Friday to the person who\u2019s waving a massive light-up Welsh flag in the crowd at Glastonbury and to that person only \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83d\udd25\u201d— Elan I\u00e2l (@Elan I\u00e2l) 1656108619
To put it lightly...
\u201cThis just made my day, watching Noel Gallagher at Glastonbury on telly and I see this flag. #JohnsonOut #NotFitToGovern\u201d— Lee-Anne Rose \ud83d\udc1f #JOHNSONOUT #AbolishTheMonarcy (@Lee-Anne Rose \ud83d\udc1f #JOHNSONOUT #AbolishTheMonarcy) 1656189698
Who doesn't love an Eastenders pun?
\u201cshoutout to the huns next to us who have won Glastonbury\u201d— Bertie Darrell (@Bertie Darrell) 1655981952
Meanwhile, *Ireland has entered the chat*
\u201cBest flag at #Glastonbury goes to the Irish \ud83d\ude01\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddea\u201d— Hairy Baby T-Shirts (@Hairy Baby T-Shirts) 1656200025
The early 2000s really are making a comeback:
There's a lot going on here...
And just because, why not?
