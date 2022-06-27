Glastonbury 2022 has come to an end after a host of history-making performances, powerful speeches and surprise appearances.

The 50th year celebration was rounded off with headliner Kendrick Lamar, who made a dramatic call for female rights, chanting, “they judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights” before leaving the stage. The plea appeared in protest against the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion.

Several musicians across the weekend used their Glastonbury platform to condemn the reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, including Lorde, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Idles and Phoebe Bridgers.

Meanwhile, Sir Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish lived up to their headliner status. Diana Ross also reeled off iconic hit after hit when she took to the stage for the Sunday teatime legends slot.



The soul singer treated the crowd to a selection of classics, including 'I’m Coming Out', 'Baby Love', 'You Can’t Hurry Love', and 'Stop! In The Name Of Love' with pink confetti launched into the crowd after 'Chain Reaction'.

While Glastonbury was jam-packed with incredible performances, some festival-goers became crowd headliners with their unique and hilarious take on flags.

Here are the best of the best from the five-day celebration:

Boris Johnson's famous quote was spotted in the crowd...

Prince Louis wasn't a fan of the headliners...

For all the Derry Girls fans out there:



One patriotic festival-goer got creative:



To put it lightly...



Who doesn't love an Eastenders pun?



Meanwhile, *Ireland has entered the chat*



The early 2000s really are making a comeback:

There's a lot going on here...

And just because, why not?







