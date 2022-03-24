'Real-life Michael Scott' CEO starts meetings by doing karaoke for staff

Dubbed 'the real-life Michael Scott' - one CEO has been praised for his pre-meeting karaoke ritual, which includes Backstreet Boys renditions.

Austin Kevitch is the co-founder and CEO of Lox Club, an exclusive members-only dating app for Jewish people.

In a clip posted by one of his co-workers, Kevitch can be seen on a Zoom call giving a hearty performance of The Pretenders' classic track 'I'll Stand By You', while staff look on - some laughing, and some very confused.

He's taking requests on TikTok for his next big performance.

