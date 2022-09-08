Bhad Bhabie, known by most as the 'Cash Me Ousside Girl', made a huge $49 million (£42.5 million) from OnlyFans in the space of 12 months, it’s been revealed.

The viral star, real name Danielle Bregoli, shot to fame in 2016 when she appeared on an episode of Dr Phil.

She appeared in a section of the show called ‘I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime’.

The viral moment saw her utter the now-famous catchphrase “Cash me ousside, how bout dah?”

That was in 2016. In the years that followed, she forged a rap career as Bhad Bhabie before launching an OnlyFans account which turned out to be hugely successful.

The rapper earned millions within hours of joining OnlyFans Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty

So successful, in fact, that she appears in Forbes’ newly released Top Creators list.

She ranks at number 16 with total earnings for the years of 2021 estimated at $51 million (£43.7 million).

According to the publication, the creator pulled in more than $1 million in her first six hours of setting up the account.

“Danielle Bregoli, who goes by 'Bhad Bhabie,' made $49 million in 2021 from content subscription service OnlyFans,” Forbes said.

“For just $24 per month, fans can access lingerie and bathing suits-clad photos of Bregoli – who encourages her subscribers to tip and receive more explicit content privately.

“The 19-year-old earns as much as top Hollywood actors and more than TikTok stars like Addison Rae Easterling. Bregoli, however, may be less palatable. The Florida teen entered the public eye in 2016 after a feud between her and her mother over Bregoli’s obnoxious (and sometimes illegal) antics on Dr. Phil went viral when she exhorted the jeering audience to ‘cash [her] outside.’

“Following a moderately successful rap career, Bregoli translated her starpower into an OnlyFans account after her 18th birthday last year—reportedly making over $1 million in the first six hours.”

