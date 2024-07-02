Bianca Censori hits back at explosive lawsuit claims

Kanye 'Ye' West's wife Bianca Censori has denied claims she sent explicit content to a Yeezy employee, that was also allegedly accessible to minors.

"I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false," Milo Yiannopoulos, West’s former chief of staff, told Page Six in a statement.



He blasted the alleged worker as a "wannabe," claiming their "repulsive pack of lies" are "tragic, desperate [and] attention-seeking."

Yiannopoulos called the allegations "the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable," given "Yeezy Porn" reportedly "doesn't exist."

Yiannopoulos resigned from the company in May after Ye revealed his plans to start in the adult entertainment industry.

"I made sure of that by falling on my sword and quitting over it," he said, adding that the new venture would have been "an imminent danger to [his] life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to [his] spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual."

The said lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, reportedly cited a hostile work environment, unpaid salaries, and hiring minors as young as 14 for developing an app. The lawsuit also suggested "new slaves" were used to describe workers.

"All I’ve done since is try to get these app developers paid, as voluminous correspondence demonstrates," Yiannopoulos hit back at the claims.



"The only minors being taken advantage of are the poor suckers roped into this lawsuit, who have no idea what a pack of lies their names have been attached to."

Indy100 reached out to Kanye 'Ye' West's representative for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.