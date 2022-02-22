The West Midlands was hit with a 3.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday night, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said – and the reactions were hilarious.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), the quake struck the town of Walsall, near Birmingham, at a depth of seven kilometres (4.35 miles) at 10.59pm.

The service said the effects of the quake were felt in a 20km radius from its epicentre, with tremors being detected by residents in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Dudley. Though it is not yet known whether the quake caused any damage to surrounding areas.

Residents affected by the earthquake told the BGS that it shook their homes, with one person describing it “like a wardrobe had fallen over or an explosion blast against the window”.

To describe the impact, another resident said: "My first thought was something had fallen off the back of my chair."

While one "heard a rumbling sound and vibration like a large object was rolling past" and "felt the house shake."

Another social media user added: "I was just about to go to sleep when my things on my desk started shifting and then there was a really abrupt rumble throughout the whole house,my bed, the walls everything, thought storm franklin had gone to new lengths until I googled it and seen the alert."

As expected, the "devastating" earthquake birthed a string of memes, jokes and hilarious reactions across Twitter.









































The BGS said the quake was approximately 13km (eight miles) east of the magnitude 4.7 Dudley earthquake, which was felt over most of England when it struck on September 22, 2002.

