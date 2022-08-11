Warning: Graphic content.

A self-named 'Black Alien' has taken his body modifications to the next level by having his flesh carved out of his head.

Frenchman Anthony Loffredo has garnered 1.3 million Instagram followers throughout his fascinating journey of extreme body modifications. These include a split tongue and implants, having two fingers chopped off and his top lip removed, as well as being heavily tattooed from head to toe – eyeballs included.

Loffredo has now turned to one of his gruesome procedures yet.

In a viral post, the alien shared his new addition, explaining to fans how his "black alien project evolution" has now reached 45 per cent.

The following posts contain graphic content, you have been warned.









Despite his large social media following, in real life, Loffredo has previously opened up about the difficulties he faces due to his unusual look, including finding jobs.

Speaking on an episode of the Club 113 podcast, Loffredo said: "I can’t find a job, there’s lots of negative stuff. It could be positive because you feel better, but you have to know there’s also a dark side."









He told the French paper Midi Libre in 2017: “From a very young age, I have been passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body.”



“I had a click when I was a security guard. I realized that I was not living my life the way I wanted. I stopped everything at 24 and left for Australia,”

“I love getting into the shoes of a scary character. I often settle down somewhere and play a role, especially at night in the dark streets … I explore the contrast between the role I play and myself,” Loffredo added.

