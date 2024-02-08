Drake rumours swirl after Bobbi Althoff announces divorce

Bobbi Althoff confirmed her divorce from Cory Althoff in an emotional Instagram post.

The podcast host turned to social media with the announcement, saying that while she is "sad" right now, she is "so thankful for the time I got to be his wife."

Alongside a black and white photo of the pair, she wrote: "Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to co-parent with such an incredible father and person.

"While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him."

Corey was said to have filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday (7 February), citing "irreconcilable differences" in documents obtained by PEOPLE.





Althoff turned the comments off on the post, but that didn't stop the news from spreading elsewhere online.

"I love this response. I think the worst ppl to have relationships with are the ones who say 'you wasted my time' when it’s over," one fan wrote. "Be grateful that you got to experience love at all. Some people never do."

Another joked, "he caught her watching Drake," referencing the leaked video.

Many more added fuel to the fire, suggesting the timing coincided with Drake affair rumours which allegedly led to a fallout.

Last year, Althoff shared an "uncensored DM" with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true," Portnoy’s message read at the time, to which Althoff responded: "I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true."

Indy100 reached out to Bobbi Althoff's rep for comment

